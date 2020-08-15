E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Red Arrows flypast cancelled due to poor weather

PUBLISHED: 16:57 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 15 August 2020

The Red Arrows were set to fly over parts of Suffolk today Picture: KEVIN WOOD

The Red Arrows were set to fly over parts of Suffolk today Picture: KEVIN WOOD

The Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day has been cancelled due to bad weather.

The world famous team were due to set off in three flights at different times of the day to make a circuit of the nation to mark 75 years since the end of the war in the Far East.

The Red Arrows were due to fly directly over the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home to the Chelsea Pensioners, including three Burma Star recipients, at 5.30pm.

People living in parts of Suffolk and north Essex had been expecting to see the Red Arrows today as the elite RAF display team makes a flypast tour of the UK

The Red Arrows’ final flight of the day would have set off at 5pm from Cardiff to fly east and across central London before heading due north towards Chelmsford.

It was then scheduled to fly through west Essex, including Hatfield Peverel and Witham, before reaching south Suffolk, and then flying through west Suffolk to reach Bury St Edmunds at 5.39pm.

The route then headed west through Cambridgeshire and then north to the landing at Scampton, scheduled for 5.59pm.

