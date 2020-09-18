E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk today - this is where you can see them

PUBLISHED: 09:24 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 18 September 2020

The Red Arrows will fly over parts of Suffolk today to mark RAF Mildenhall's Birthday Bash. Picture: SGT ROSS TILLY RAF/MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Suffolk today as part of RAF Mildenhall’s Birthday Bash.

The planned flypast by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will see the Red Arrows travel over parts of Suffolk this afternoon on their way to the airbase.

The spectacular aircraft squadron will take off from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 2.18pm and their display will take them to the east coast, then onto Norfolk before reaching Suffolk shortly after 2.30pm.

The jets will fly over RAF Lakenheath at 2.34pm before blasting over Mildenhall at 2.35pm.

They will then move west into Cambridgeshire before heading back to base.

RAF Mildenhall is marking its 90th birthday today after it was established as an airbase in 1930.

During World War II, RAF Bomber Command used the station for operational combat missions until 1945.

The base is now home to the US Air Force’s 100th Air Refueling Wing.

