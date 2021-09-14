Where to see the Red Arrows in Suffolk today

Published: 8:36 AM September 14, 2021

The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Suffolk today - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Red Arrows will be visible over parts of Suffolk today as they fly down to London.

The famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be flying over Woodbridge at around 12.27pm today, as part of a flypast for the Defence and Security Equipment International event which is being held in London.

The Red Arrows will leave their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 11.48am and are expected to be seen flying over Ipswich and Woodbridge.

The much-loved display team is expected to be visible over Woodbridge at 12.27pm.

If you get any pictures or video of the Red Arrows send them to SuffolkEditors@archant.co.uk to be included in a gallery piece.