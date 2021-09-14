News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Where to see the Red Arrows in Suffolk today

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:36 AM September 14, 2021   
Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Suffolk today - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Red Arrows will be visible over parts of Suffolk today as they fly down to London. 

The famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be flying over Woodbridge at around 12.27pm today, as part of a flypast for the Defence and Security Equipment International event which is being held in London. 

The Red Arrows will leave their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 11.48am and are expected to be seen flying over Ipswich and Woodbridge.

The much-loved display team is expected to be visible over Woodbridge at 12.27pm. 

If you get any pictures or video of the Red Arrows send them to SuffolkEditors@archant.co.uk to be included in a gallery piece.

Suffolk Live
Suffolk
Woodbridge News

