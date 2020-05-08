Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this morning to celebrate VE Day

The Red Arrows will fly over Suffolk and Essex this morning (file photo) Picture: LEE MARKWELL

As Suffolk celebrates the 75th anniversary of VE Day, sky gazers will be able to capture glimpses of the iconic Red Arrows soaring over the county.

The planned flycast by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will see the Red Arrows fly over parts of Suffolk this morning, in a route that will include passing over Buckingham Palace.

The spectacular aircraft squadron will take off from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 9.37am before their circuitous path takes them over Norfolk, then onto Suffolk and over Essex before reaching the capital.

The iconic red jets are planned to approach Suffolk from the North West, heading just west of Brandeston, near Framlingham at around 9.58am.

The Red Arrows will then travel south west, passing to the north west of Ipswich and flying over Colchester.

People in Ipswich may be able to spot the jets by looking towards the west between 9.58am and 10.05am, with the route not set to pass directly over the town.

The flypast will see the Red Arrows then pass over the capital before returning to the Lincolnshire base around an hour later.

