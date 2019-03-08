E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk F1 superstar Alex Albon secures top seat for next season

PUBLISHED: 14:06 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 12 November 2019

Suffolk racing star Alex Albon will stay at Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk racing star Alex Albon will stay at Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Formula One driver Alex Albon will once again drive for one of the sport's top teams next season.

Alex Albon and his teammate Max Verstappen Picture: MEG OLIPHANT/ GETTY IMAGESAlex Albon and his teammate Max Verstappen Picture: MEG OLIPHANT/ GETTY IMAGES

Mr Albon, who grew up in Bures near Sudbury, is still in his first season driving in the championship.

He initially joined the junior Toro Rosso team as a driver at the start of the year, having been set to join the all electric Formula E championship.

Mr Albon was one of three rookie drivers to join F1 this year alongside Norfolk's George Russell and McLaren driver Lando Norris.

After a strong start to his year it was announced that Mr Albon would be taking over Pierre Gasly's seat at top team Red Bull in August, joining one of the series' top drivers Max Verstappen.

Albon said that he was thankful to be able to stay on for another year Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGESAlbon said that he was thankful to be able to stay on for another year Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

Since then Mr Albon has consistently finished in the top 6 drivers for each race, scoring a career best 4th place at the Japanese Grand Prix.

At the time of his move Red Bull said that it would be keeping an eye on Mr Albon's performance and would make a decision on his future towards the end of the season.

Now it has confirmed that the Suffolk star would be staying on.

"I am really excited to be partnering Max again for next year and I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity," said Mr Albon.

"I'm hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the team and for them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal.

"This year has been an incredible year for me and getting the call up to Red Bull mid-season was already a big step, so now I will use the learnings from this season and use the experience to improve and fight at the front in 2020."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the team in Belgium and his results - seven finishes in the top-six - speak for themselves.

"It's extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

"There is plenty of potential still to unlock and we look forward to seeing Alex alongside Max in 2020."

