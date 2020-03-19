Neighbours urged to look out for elderly after reports of ‘British Red Cross’ coronavirus scam

Scammers pretending to be from the British Red Cross are knocking on doors of elderly people, taking money to do their shopping and then not returning, it has been warned.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it has received reports of people using the coronavirus crisis to take advantage of elderly and vulnerable people in Suffolk.

There have also been reports that cards are being put through doors with British Red Cross branding, offering help and support.

Trading standards said the British Red Cross are not utilising a postcard system currently in connection to Covid-19 and any distribution of these cards locally can be reported to the organisation on 0808 223 1133.

Trading standards also urged people to make their neighbours and elderly/vulnerable aware of the scam.