Plans submitted to restore popular village pub after 24-year absence

Plans have been submitted to return 8 High Street in Debenham to a pub - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to restore a popular village pub after a 24-year absence.

The Red Lion in Debenham closed in 1998 and became a private house.

In early 2022, the property, which sits at 8 High Street, was bought by a local family who hope to return the Grade II listed building to its original use.

The family has established Red Lion Resurgent Ltd for the purpose of delivering the project.

The design and access statement, prepared by Hoare, Ridge & Morris, said the plan would create a "family-friendly pub" which will "provide employment and a valuable social space for the community and visitors, along with good food and drink".

Another proposed benefit is that "an additional pub in the village will benefit the local community and help to attract additional visitors, thus also benefitting other shops nearby".

Plans include refitting the building to improve the kitchen area and accessibility, as well as creating a new toilet block in the courtyard area.

Two guest bedrooms can also be provided upstairs, allowing visitors to stay overnight, adding further benefit to the local economy.

It is hoped the changes will "revive the spirit of the medieval guildhall arrangements".

If the planning application is successful, the pub, which dates back to at least 1746, will be ready to open before Summer 2023.

Additionally, the planning application was supported by Debenham Parish Council as well as a number of local residents on the Babergh and Mid Suffolk Council planning portal.