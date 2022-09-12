Derelict building completely destroyed after huge blaze

The fire crews were called to the building in Red Lodge on Saturday evening - Credit: Trevor Layn

A derelict building in a west Suffolk village has been completely destroyed after a huge fire broke out over the weekend.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to the former Happy Eater building in Turnpike Road in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, at about 6.15pm on Saturday.

Fire engines from Ipswich East, Debenham, Stowmarket, Nayland, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were dispatched.

The building before it collapsed - Credit: Trevor Layn

A stop call was only made on Sunday afternoon as crew members brought the fire under control.

A cause of the blaze is yet to be established.

The fire on Saturday evening - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Pictures taken on Sunday afternoon have shown the building was flattened as a result of the blaze.