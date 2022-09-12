News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Derelict building completely destroyed after huge blaze

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:32 AM September 12, 2022
The fire crews were called to the building in Red Lodge on Saturday evening

A derelict building in a west Suffolk village has been completely destroyed after a huge fire broke out over the weekend.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to the former Happy Eater building in Turnpike Road in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, at about 6.15pm on Saturday.

The fire crews were called to the building in Red Lodge on Saturday evening

Fire engines from Ipswich East, Debenham, Stowmarket, Nayland, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were dispatched.

The building before it collapsed

A stop call was only made on Sunday afternoon as crew members brought the fire under control.

A cause of the blaze is yet to be established.

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge this morning

The fire on Saturday evening - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Pictures taken on Sunday afternoon have shown the building was flattened as a result of the blaze.

