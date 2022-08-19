News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Trees and grassland 'well alight' as fire breaks out in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:06 PM August 19, 2022
Fire crews were called out 29 times last year to remove objects from people (stock image) Picture:

A fire has broken out in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

A large area of trees and grassland is well alight after a fire broke out in west Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to Bridge End, at the junction with Elms Road, in Red Lodge at 2.57pm on Friday.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, a "large area" is affected by the blaze, but the exact scale is not yet known.

A total of four appliances have been sent to the scene from Ely, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Police are also in attendance to assist with road management as smoke is blowing across nearby roads.

This incident is ongoing.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture

Football | News

Ex-Town loanee Bonne looks set to depart QPR

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Harness scores at Burton Albion.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 win at Burton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A road in Halstead has become flooded after extreme rainfall

Town centre road closed after becoming flooded in torrential rain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

'Nottingham Knockers' targeting homes in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon