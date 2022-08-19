Trees and grassland 'well alight' as fire breaks out in west Suffolk

A fire has broken out in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

A large area of trees and grassland is well alight after a fire broke out in west Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to Bridge End, at the junction with Elms Road, in Red Lodge at 2.57pm on Friday.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, a "large area" is affected by the blaze, but the exact scale is not yet known.

A total of four appliances have been sent to the scene from Ely, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Police are also in attendance to assist with road management as smoke is blowing across nearby roads.

This incident is ongoing.