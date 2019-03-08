E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Gat gun' seized by police

PUBLISHED: 11:42 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 01 October 2019

Police said the gat gun was seized by officers in Red Lodge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A "gat gun", similar to those typically used at funfairs and arcade stalls, was seized after being discovered inside a vehicle, police have said.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team wrote on Twitter on Monday, September 30 that they had stopped a vehicle in Red Lodge for a routine document check.

They said the vehicle was uninsured but added: "A 'gat gun' was recovered from inside the vehicle and will be destroyed."

Gat guns typically fire pellets, corks, ball bearings and darts and are often used at fairground stalls.

