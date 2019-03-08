'Gat gun' seized by police
PUBLISHED: 11:42 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 01 October 2019
A "gat gun", similar to those typically used at funfairs and arcade stalls, was seized after being discovered inside a vehicle, police have said.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team wrote on Twitter on Monday, September 30 that they had stopped a vehicle in Red Lodge for a routine document check.
They said the vehicle was uninsured but added: "A 'gat gun' was recovered from inside the vehicle and will be destroyed."
Gat guns typically fire pellets, corks, ball bearings and darts and are often used at fairground stalls.
