'Gat gun' seized by police

A "gat gun", similar to those typically used at funfairs and arcade stalls, was seized after being discovered inside a vehicle, police have said.

A vehicle was stopped in #RedLodge this afternoon for a routine document check & it was found to be uninsured. A "Gat Gun" was recovered from inside the vehicle and will be destroyed. Could you tell what sort of gun this is at first glance? #seized #1852 #861@SuffolkPolice pic.twitter.com/Wcgid9PAhe — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 30, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team wrote on Twitter on Monday, September 30 that they had stopped a vehicle in Red Lodge for a routine document check.

They said the vehicle was uninsured but added: "A 'gat gun' was recovered from inside the vehicle and will be destroyed."

Gat guns typically fire pellets, corks, ball bearings and darts and are often used at fairground stalls.