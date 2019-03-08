Dramatic picture shows huge blaze near Suffolk recycling plant

Four fire crews from across Suffolk battled the blaze in Red Lodge last night. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

This is the dramatic moment a fire broke out close to a recycling plant in Suffolk, which firefighters battled throughout the night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire crews from across the county fought the blaze outside a recycling centre in Red Lodge on Thursday, May 2.

They arrived in The Carrops shortly before 10pm and fought the fire through the night, stepping down at 7.15am Friday morning - almost 10 hours after arrival.

You may also want to watch:

The small country road is home to a scrap metal recycling plant, as well as several car part shops.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called shortly before 10pm to reports of household waste on fire outside a property in Red Lodge.

“Two pumps from Newmarket, one from Leiston and another from Mildenhall were sent to the scene.

“Fire crews remained on scene until just after 7am after extinguishing remaining hotspots and dampening down.”

They added that the cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time.