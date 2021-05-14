Woman's body found in village home

Published: 4:39 PM May 14, 2021

The body of a woman has been found at a home in Red Lodge, and police have revealed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Officers and emergency services received reports of a sudden death in Burdock Road in the west Suffolk village shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday.

The woman's body was discovered inside a home.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death after conducting enquiries.