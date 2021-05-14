News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman's body found in village home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:39 PM May 14, 2021   
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

The woman's body was discovered in Burdock Road, Red Lodge (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The body of a woman has been found at a home in Red Lodge, and police have revealed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Officers and emergency services received reports of a sudden death in Burdock Road in the west Suffolk village shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday.

The woman's body was discovered inside a home.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death after conducting enquiries.

Bury St Edmunds News

