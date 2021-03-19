Send us in your great Red Nose Day pictures!

Published: 7:00 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM March 19, 2021

Suffolk New College going red in 2019 - Credit: JOHN NICE

The annual day of laughter and charity work, Red Nose Day will be celebrated virtually this year.

And we would like it if you sent in your inspiring stories and pictures from the day as part of the Comic Relief festivities.

The BBC will be hosting its annual Red Nose Day programming, which this year will include Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness and Sir Lenny Henry; and more.

Dawn French will be returning as the Vicar of Dibley, taking on a lip sync challenge with a fellow member of the clergy.

Some of the UK’s top comedians are also being mentored by singer Charlotte Church to learn to become opera singers with hilarious consequences.

You may also want to watch:

A very special Harry Styles ‘Treat People with Kindness’ challenge will be held and Jack Whitehall will be hosting a Comic Relief zoom meeting with some of his celebrity mates.

Justin Bieber will also be performing his new single Hold On in his first British TV appearance in five years.

Please send in your pictures to eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk with your name, school, location and a bit about what you're doing this year.

For more on the day please see here comicrelief.com/rednoseday.