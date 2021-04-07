Published: 10:00 AM April 7, 2021

Richard Hawley will be headlining this year's Red Rooster Festival which is being held at Euston Hall over the August bank holiday weekend - Credit: PA

The Red Rooster Festival, East Anglia’s leading roots music event, has announced that live music will be back at Euston Hall in August.

After a difficult start to the year, organisers have now confirmed a strong line-up for the festival which is scheduled to take place over the bank holiday weekend from August 27 to 29, 2021.

Set alongside 300 acres of historical private gardens and rolling Suffolk parkland, designed by Capability Brown and William Kent, Euston Hall plays host to an annual celebration of Americana and roots music including folk, jazz and blues as well as offering great soul food, and a general feel-good atmosphere.

Audiences enjoying the beautiful surroundings at Euston Hall at the Red Rooster Festival celebrating Americana and roots music - Credit: Red Rooster Festival

After last year’s cancellation because of the Covid lockdown, Red Rooster is delighted to announce that Richard Hawley remains headliner for the Saturday night. His ninth studio album, ‘Further’ has recently hit the UK album charts at No 3, mixing his love of country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll

Also on this year’s line-up is 20-year-old songstress Jade Bird, providing Americana for a new generation. Her wondrous song writing, lyrics, effortless vocals, gliding between honey and hessian, will be something to show off at Red Rooster.

Taking to the stage as Sunday night headliners, will be the desert blues superstars, Songhoy Blues. Born out of the civil war in Mali, in the face of a music ban, an incredible group of musicians came together to create something positive out of adversity. The result was the future of African Rock n’ Roll, an infectious mix of supercharged classic Malian music and desert blues.

You may also want to watch:

Local heroes Ida Mae make a very welcome Rooster return after two years in Nashville with a full band show on the back of their critically acclaimed 2021 album ‘Click Click Domino.’

Classic British power trio and former Primal Scream guitarist, Little Barrie will be joining the bill this year, alongside the infamous rockin’ family band, Kitty, Daisy and Lewis.

The smoky tones of the UK Americana award-winner Elles Bailey is added to the line-up, alongside the US hotly tipped Jazz vocalist Lady Blackbird who is set to make huge waves in 2021.

Weekend tickets are onsale online priced at £89.50 plus booking fee, which includes three nights of camping and parking. Kids under 12 are free.

