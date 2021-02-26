News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Suffolk's Red Rooster music festival WILL go ahead over August Bank Holiday

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:00 AM February 26, 2021   
The live Red Rooster Festival will be back at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in June 2021 Photo: Sonya

The Red Rooster music festival at Euston Hall is set to go ahead over the August Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2016

The organisers of the Red Rooster music festival in Suffolk have revealed this year's event is to be held over the August Bank Holiday weekend despite Covid concerns.

The country and rock 'n' roll festival, held annually at Euston Hall south of Thetford in Norfolk, was among many events that fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

But the organisers have said the success of the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme has allowed them to press ahead with plans to host the festival later this summer.

It has a new date of August 27-29 to coincide with the summer Bank Holiday.

A spokesman for Red Rooster said: "There is now real light at the end of the tunnel, and what better way to celebrate than with something special on the horizon.

"Offering the best cajun, soul, rock 'n’ roll, blues, roots and country, Red Rooster promises an explosion of sights, smells and sounds at the historic and picturesque Euston Hall and parklands."

Tickets are on sale at £89.50 for the weekend, including camping and parking, while children 12 and under have free entry.

