Published: 6:30 PM April 26, 2021

Joanna Carrick, artistic director at Red Rose Chain. creators of Theatre in the Forest, who were due to stage Macbeth at Sutton Hoo this summer. This has now been postponed until 2022 - Credit: Archant

This summer Theatre-in-the-Forest creators Red Rose Chain were all set to establish themselves in a new home at Sutton Hoo.

Red Rose Chain were looking forward to staging Shakespeare’s atmospheric thriller Macbeth over the summer. But, uncertainty surrounding restrictions and the multiple challenges to restarting large scale events such as Theatre in the Forest, has meant that the outdoor event has been postponed until 2022.

Joanna Carrick, Red Rose Chain artistic director, said: “Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our audiences, artists and community participants has been our upmost priority and therefore we have taken the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s production of Macbeth at Sutton Hoo to 2022.

“We are planning for the future and looking forward to bringing our unique event to our wonderful audience for many years to come, supported by an inspiring new partnership with the National Trust.”

She said that for more than 20 years, Theatre in the Forest has been an inclusive event for everybody to come together to enjoy unforgettable Shakespeare productions. “We want our opening production at our stunning new venue at Sutton Hoo to be accessible and safe for all our audiences to enjoy with confidence.”

Happily, not everything has been cancelled. Instead of staging one big show, Red Rose Chain will be taking Theatre in the Forest into the community, with a series of pop-up events and Shakespeare workshops – including a behind-the-scenes tour which will offer a sneak peek at the creation of the beautiful new venue for Theatre in the Forest at Sutton Hoo.

Ticket holders for Macbeth have been contacted about transferring tickets to 2022. If you have booked tickets but not received an email, please get in touch at info@redrosechain.com

For more information about Theatre in the Forest at Sutton Hoo, head online to www.redrosechain.com/macbeth

Tickets for Theatre in the Forest in 2022 will go on general sale later this summer.