News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Theatre in the Forest forced to cancel Macbeth this summer

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 6:30 PM April 26, 2021   
Joanna Carrick, artistic director at Red Rose Chain in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Joanna Carrick, artistic director at Red Rose Chain. creators of Theatre in the Forest, who were due to stage Macbeth at Sutton Hoo this summer. This has now been postponed until 2022 - Credit: Archant

This summer Theatre-in-the-Forest creators Red Rose Chain were all set to establish themselves in a new home at Sutton Hoo.

Red Rose Chain were looking forward to staging Shakespeare’s atmospheric thriller Macbeth over the summer. But, uncertainty surrounding restrictions and the multiple challenges to restarting large scale events such as Theatre in the Forest, has meant that the outdoor event has been postponed until 2022.

Joanna Carrick, Red Rose Chain artistic director, said: “Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our audiences, artists and community participants has been our upmost priority and therefore we have taken the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s production of Macbeth at Sutton Hoo to 2022.

“We are planning for the future and looking forward to bringing our unique event to our wonderful audience for many years to come, supported by an inspiring new partnership with the National Trust.”

She said that for more than 20 years, Theatre in the Forest has been an inclusive event for everybody to come together to enjoy unforgettable Shakespeare productions. “We want our opening production at our stunning new venue at Sutton Hoo to be accessible and safe for all our audiences to enjoy with confidence.”

You may also want to watch:

Happily, not everything has been cancelled. Instead of staging one big show, Red Rose Chain will be taking Theatre in the Forest into the community, with a series of pop-up events and Shakespeare workshops – including a behind-the-scenes tour which will offer a sneak peek at the creation of the beautiful new venue for Theatre in the Forest at Sutton Hoo.

Ticket holders for Macbeth have been contacted about transferring tickets to 2022. If you have booked tickets but not received an email, please get in touch at info@redrosechain.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  2. 2 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  1. 4 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  2. 5 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  3. 6 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
  4. 7 The oldest things in Suffolk - from schools and bridges to shops and trees
  5. 8 Concern for welfare of missing Suffolk teenager
  6. 9 'I’m more excited about my new hoover being delivered' - Ipswich Town fans on Twitter!
  7. 10 North Stander: 'I’m sure it will be very different next season, when Cook has built his own team'

For more information about Theatre in the Forest at Sutton Hoo, head online to www.redrosechain.com/macbeth

Tickets for Theatre in the Forest in 2022 will go on general sale later this summer.

Theatre
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ips

Coronavirus

Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way a

East Suffolk Council

£4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus