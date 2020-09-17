Club jazz pioneers Red Snapper set to perform in Suffolk to help save music venues

Red Snapper's gig will help to raise money for threatened venues Picture: LO RECORDINGS Archant

Influential band Red Snapper will be performing in Woodbridge next week to help raise funds for the Save Our Venues campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Red Snapper performing at the Shepherd's Bush Empire Picture: TOM OLDHAM Red Snapper performing at the Shepherd's Bush Empire Picture: TOM OLDHAM

The band, who have supported acts like Bjork, Massive Attack and The Prodigy have been invited to perform at the Riverside Theatre by the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music.

Only 50 tickets will be available for the live show on September 21 with the event then being broadcast on the festival’s website a few days later.

The virtual performance will also be helping to raise funds for the Save Our Venues Campaign.

“Red Snapper have been knocked considerably by the stranglehold the Covid-19 outbreak has taken on all live outings,” says band co-founder Ali Friend.

Richard Thair and Ali Friend from Red Snapper Picture: LO RECORDINGS Richard Thair and Ali Friend from Red Snapper Picture: LO RECORDINGS

“So it’s with immense gratitude we’ve accepted an offer to play at The Woodbridge Festival in Suffolk, our first live show for many months and a place we enjoyed playing a few years ago. We look forward to playing new material from our forthcoming album, and being part of this innovative festival.”

Woodbridge Festival programme director and DJ Ben Osborne, said: “We’re excited to be hosting Red Snapper in Woodbridge under Covid-19 safe conditions.

“Snapper first caused a stir when Andrew Weatherall stepped-up to mix their debut single and are massively popular with Woodbridge’s discerning crowd.

You may also want to watch:

“They’ve made a huge and unique contribution to UK music and influenced acts worldwide.

“They’re forefathers to the current crop of British jazz acts bringing virtuoso musicianship into clubs around the world, and are one of the most exciting live acts in soul and dance.”

It’s not the first time a virtual concert has been held at the Riverside this year.

In July the venue hosted 80s musician Leee John as part of a virtual lockdown festival.

Red Snapper are set to perform in Woodbridge next week Pictue: LO RECORDINGS Red Snapper are set to perform in Woodbridge next week Pictue: LO RECORDINGS

Other acts such as J.S & The Lockerbillies, Suffolk singer songwriter Peter Hepworth, and choir Pop Chorus also performed as part of the special festival which replaced this year’s event.

Limited tickets will be available from Eventbrite and via www.woodbridgefestival.com and the performance will be broadcast from the site on Sunday 27 September.

MORE: Soul-funk legend Leee John performs in Woodbridge