Club jazz pioneers Red Snapper set to perform in Suffolk to help save music venues

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 17 September 2020

Red Snapper's gig will help to raise money for threatened venues Picture: LO RECORDINGS

Red Snapper's gig will help to raise money for threatened venues Picture: LO RECORDINGS

Archant

Influential band Red Snapper will be performing in Woodbridge next week to help raise funds for the Save Our Venues campaign.

Red Snapper performing at the Shepherd's Bush Empire Picture: TOM OLDHAMRed Snapper performing at the Shepherd's Bush Empire Picture: TOM OLDHAM

The band, who have supported acts like Bjork, Massive Attack and The Prodigy have been invited to perform at the Riverside Theatre by the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music.

Only 50 tickets will be available for the live show on September 21 with the event then being broadcast on the festival’s website a few days later.

The virtual performance will also be helping to raise funds for the Save Our Venues Campaign.

“Red Snapper have been knocked considerably by the stranglehold the Covid-19 outbreak has taken on all live outings,” says band co-founder Ali Friend.

Richard Thair and Ali Friend from Red Snapper Picture: LO RECORDINGSRichard Thair and Ali Friend from Red Snapper Picture: LO RECORDINGS

“So it’s with immense gratitude we’ve accepted an offer to play at The Woodbridge Festival in Suffolk, our first live show for many months and a place we enjoyed playing a few years ago. We look forward to playing new material from our forthcoming album, and being part of this innovative festival.”

Woodbridge Festival programme director and DJ Ben Osborne, said: “We’re excited to be hosting Red Snapper in Woodbridge under Covid-19 safe conditions.

“Snapper first caused a stir when Andrew Weatherall stepped-up to mix their debut single and are massively popular with Woodbridge’s discerning crowd.

“They’ve made a huge and unique contribution to UK music and influenced acts worldwide.

“They’re forefathers to the current crop of British jazz acts bringing virtuoso musicianship into clubs around the world, and are one of the most exciting live acts in soul and dance.”

It’s not the first time a virtual concert has been held at the Riverside this year.

In July the venue hosted 80s musician Leee John as part of a virtual lockdown festival.

Red Snapper are set to perform in Woodbridge next week Pictue: LO RECORDINGSRed Snapper are set to perform in Woodbridge next week Pictue: LO RECORDINGS

Other acts such as J.S & The Lockerbillies, Suffolk singer songwriter Peter Hepworth, and choir Pop Chorus also performed as part of the special festival which replaced this year’s event.

Limited tickets will be available from Eventbrite and via www.woodbridgefestival.com and the performance will be broadcast from the site on Sunday 27 September.

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

