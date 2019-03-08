Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Million pound cannabis farm gardener tells court ‘I’m guilty, but a victim’

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 27 March 2019

The 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss, had an estimated street value of £1m Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss, had an estimated street value of £1m Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Two illegal immigrants caught cultivating a million pound cannabis farm on a Suffolk industrial estate have been characterised as ‘victims’ of a larger organised crime network.

The unit at Redgrave Business Centre, on the edge of Redgrave, near Diss, where two people were arrested and a large cannabis factory was found Picture: SIMON PARKINThe unit at Redgrave Business Centre, on the edge of Redgrave, near Diss, where two people were arrested and a large cannabis factory was found Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Daniel Muhaj and Eglant Selenica were described as “gardeners” for an industrial cannabis growing operation uncovered by police at Redgrave Business Centre, near Diss, on Monday.

Both Albanians admitted cannabis production when they appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in custody on Wednesday.

Speaking through an interpreter, Muhaj told the court: “I’m guilty because I was found at that place, although I’m a victim.”

Solicitor Jeremy Kendall then explained how both defendants entered the UK to discover their employment options were limited to becoming “expendable” links in a larger supply chain.

Redgrave Business Centre, a development of industrial units on the edge of Redgrave, near Diss, where a large cannabis factory has been found by police Picture: SIMON PARKINRedgrave Business Centre, a development of industrial units on the edge of Redgrave, near Diss, where a large cannabis factory has been found by police Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Prosecutor Lesla Small had earlier described how Muhaj and Selenica were caught when business centre staff reported the smell of cannabis coming from the unit, which was leased by two men, ‘Marius and Demetrius’, at the beginning of November.

Inside, police found more than 800 plants, hydroponic growing equipment and mobile phones, along with clothing, bedding and a small kitchen used by the pair.

Mr Kendall said: “There’s no suggestion they were anything but gardeners looking after the plants.

“They were told food would be delivered; to keep out of sight and not attract any attention.

Sign for Redgrave Business Centre Picture: SIMON PARKINSign for Redgrave Business Centre Picture: SIMON PARKIN

“They performed a limited function under direction. They had no influence on those above them, and came to this situation through a degree of pressure, or force of circumstances.”

Selenica, 35, a married father-of-one, had travelled by coach from Romania without documents, but with plans to work in the building trade, until being offered £1,500 to occupy the unit for a month.

Muhaj, 29, who paid £8,000 to enter on a lorry, was unable to trace a friend who promised him work to repay the debt.

“Those he owed money do not go through the debt enforcement process,” said Mr Kendall.

“He was told to do this, and the money would be paid. Hence, he used the word victim.

“He was not in a position of having no choice, but is guilty of naivety to the options available.

“All they want is to go home. Ironically, they will, because Immigration will deport them.”

Both will be sentenced at crown court on a date to be confirmed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Million pound cannabis farm gardener tells court ‘I’m guilty, but a victim’

The 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss, had an estimated street value of £1m Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘It could have been so tragic’ - neighbours react after car crashes into house

Fire crews were called to the scene of the crash in Hawke Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bury St Edmunds to get Hollywood-style walk of fame

Left to right: Andrew Speed, Bury Town Council chairman and Our Bury St Edmunds director, Mike Kirkham, Our Bury St Edmunds marketing officer, Julia Read, head of development at the Theatre Royal, Mark Cordell, Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive, and Vince Canning from Coastline Graphics Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

‘Hopefully I will be fit enough to be available’ - Keane aiming for Bolton return

Will Keane hopes to return to Ipswich Town action at Bolton next week. He's not played since going off injured at Wigan last month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists