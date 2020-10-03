Plans submitted for new glamping site on unused farmland

Permission is being sought for a new glamping site in north Suffolk for holidaymakers wanting a peaceful holiday with no need to pack a tent.

The project envisages five self-catering camping cabins being set up on unused farmland.

Applicant Robert Maslen says the triangular-shaped cabins would feature two rooms and there would be a barbecue or camping stove outside the cabin for food preparation as for camping in a tent. There will also be a toilet/shower block to be shared by the holidaymakers.

He said: “It is intended to be occupied by a maximum of 20 holidaymakers at any one time, between April and September. I am hoping to appeal to holidaymakers who want to have a low carbon footprint on holiday.”

The one-acre site at Church Farm, Halesworth Road, Redisham, is currently unused rough grassland but in the past is understood to have been used for grazing sheep .

East Suffolk Council is currently assessing the application and expects to make a decision soon.