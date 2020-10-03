E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans submitted for new glamping site on unused farmland

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 October 2020

A new glamping site could provide a place to stay for people wanting a relaxing holiday in Suffolk Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

A new glamping site could provide a place to stay for people wanting a relaxing holiday in Suffolk Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

Permission is being sought for a new glamping site in north Suffolk for holidaymakers wanting a peaceful holiday with no need to pack a tent.

The project envisages five self-catering camping cabins being set up on unused farmland.

Applicant Robert Maslen says the triangular-shaped cabins would feature two rooms and there would be a barbecue or camping stove outside the cabin for food preparation as for camping in a tent. There will also be a toilet/shower block to be shared by the holidaymakers.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It is intended to be occupied by a maximum of 20 holidaymakers at any one time, between April and September. I am hoping to appeal to holidaymakers who want to have a low carbon footprint on holiday.”

The one-acre site at Church Farm, Halesworth Road, Redisham, is currently unused rough grassland but in the past is understood to have been used for grazing sheep .

East Suffolk Council is currently assessing the application and expects to make a decision soon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 60s dies after being hit by car

A crash on the A143 has seen the road closed at Bungay. Photo: Google

Big non-league round-up: FA Cup and league action

Waltham Abbey keeper Simon Jogenson catches the ball with Bury defender Taylor Hastings in close attendance. Picture: CARL MARSTON

MK Dons 1-1 Ipswich Town: Perfect record falls as 10-man Blues hang on for a point

Luke Chambers brings the ball down during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Plans submitted for new glamping site on unused farmland

A new glamping site could provide a place to stay for people wanting a relaxing holiday in Suffolk Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

2,000-home ‘garden suburb’ could be started within two years

2,000 homes are set to be built in the Gulpher Road area at Felixstowe Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL