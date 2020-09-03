E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorcyclist rescued from ditch after accident

PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 03 September 2020

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance after coming off their bike in Halesworth Road, Redisham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called to Redisham near Beccles after a motoryclist came off their bike into a ditch.

The accident happened shortly after 12pm today in Halesworth Road and an ambulance and rapid response car attended the scene.

The motorcyclist had come off their bike and landed in the ditch. Fire crews were called as a precaution but were soon stood down.

Paramedics treated the rider and they were taken to James Paget Hospital by ambulance for further care.

The road was briefly closed while emergency services attended but has since reopened.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

