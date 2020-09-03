Motorcyclist rescued from ditch after accident

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance after coming off their bike in Halesworth Road, Redisham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called to Redisham near Beccles after a motoryclist came off their bike into a ditch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accident happened shortly after 12pm today in Halesworth Road and an ambulance and rapid response car attended the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The motorcyclist had come off their bike and landed in the ditch. Fire crews were called as a precaution but were soon stood down.

Paramedics treated the rider and they were taken to James Paget Hospital by ambulance for further care.

The road was briefly closed while emergency services attended but has since reopened.