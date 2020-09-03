Motorcyclist rescued from ditch after accident
PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 03 September 2020
Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called to Redisham near Beccles after a motoryclist came off their bike into a ditch.
The accident happened shortly after 12pm today in Halesworth Road and an ambulance and rapid response car attended the scene.
The motorcyclist had come off their bike and landed in the ditch. Fire crews were called as a precaution but were soon stood down.
Paramedics treated the rider and they were taken to James Paget Hospital by ambulance for further care.
The road was briefly closed while emergency services attended but has since reopened.
