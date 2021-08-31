News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Defibrillator to be installed after villagers' fundraising efforts

Angus Williams

Published: 7:30 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 8:06 AM August 31, 2021
A defibrillator is being unveiled in the small Suffolk village of Redlingfield

A defibrillator is being unveiled in the small Suffolk village of Redlingfield after a fundraising drive by residents.

A potentially life-saving defibrillator is to be installed in a small Suffolk village after residents raised more than £3,000.

The important electrical device is being installed in Redlingfield, near Eye, in partnership with the Heartbeat Community Trust charity.

It will be unveiled on September 1 by former parish chair, Ian Winter. Mr Winter spearheaded a campaign to raise funds for the defibrillator.

The appeal netted £3,300 — £2,150 has been spent buying and installing defibrillator, with the rest ringfenced to maintain the device in years to come.

Mr Winter said: “This means that we will have life-saving equipment at the heart of the village. It will be linked to the Ambulance Service in the event of an emergency.”

He added that he had been astonished by the speed and generosity of “friends and neighbours” who raised enough to install the defibrillator within hours of his appeal.

The defibrillator will be kept in the disused phonebox in the centre of the village.

