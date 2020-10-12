Plan to build 75 new homes in village

New homes could be built close to Redwald Road, in Rendlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Developers are hoping to build 75 new homes in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christchurch Property Company Limited has put in an application to build 75 new homes in Rendlesham.

The proposed development would be east of Redwald Road and would feature a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Of the proposed properties, 25 would be affordable housing, according to the design and access statement prepared by the Pegasus Group.

Also included are some retirement properties, including bungalows and maisonettes.

The developers have also included community orchards, allotments and play space for youngsters in their plans.

The site is currently allocated for housing under the Suffolk Coastal Local Plan.

In the design and access statement, the developers say that the new development will provide “a unique opportunity to create a new neighbourhood, building on the legacy and distinctive character of the site”.

The developers also said that the development would “create housing choice and provide areas of truly accessible public open space, whilst improving public access across the site and the wider pedestrian network.”

They believe the development will be a “highly desirable place to live for the 21st century and beyond, reflecting the desirable elements of the local vernacular”.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Homes and shops get go-ahead – despite village’s opposition

It is not the first time that an application has gone in to build homes in the area.

Christchurch Property Company Limited put in a much larger application for 290 homes off Redwald Road back in early 2018.

The development was rejected by the planning committee at Suffolk Coastal District Council, because the development was largely outside of the boundaries of the village.

The adverse highway impact, the impact on nearby special protection areas, poor relationship with existing development were also cited by the council in its refusal of the previous submission.

An appeal was put in by the developers against the council’s decision to the Planning Inspectorate in August 2018 but was eventually withdrawn.

East Suffolk Council will make the final decision on the new plans in due course.

MORE: Co-op to open new village store, creating 15 jobs