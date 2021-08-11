Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash

Published: 2:05 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM August 11, 2021

Police have named the man who died in a two vehicle crash on the A12 as Reece Leslie Mantripp - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

The family of a 30-year-old man who died in a crash involving two vehicles on the A12 near Blythburgh have paid tribute to him, saying he will be "missed by so many".

Police were called shortly after 6.50pm on Wednesday, August 4 to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a grey Renault Clio and a brown Volkswagen Touareg on the northbound A12, near the A1095.

Fire and ambulance crew were also in attendance and the driver of the Renault Clio, a man aged in his 30s, had to be cut out from the vehicle.

He sustained life threatening injuries and sadly died whilst on route to the hospital.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Reece Leslie Mantripp, aged 30, from Carlton Colville.

Reece’s dad and sisters released a tribute which said: "Reece was a fun-loving man with a heart of gold.

"He was a father of two beautiful girls, a scaffolder and he was passionate about fishing.

"His laugh and smile will be forever in our memories.

"He was loved so much by his family and friends, who meant the world to Reece, and he will be hugely missed by so many.”

The driver of the Touareg, a man aged in his 70s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to James Paget Hospital.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 311 of 4 August.

After the crash last week - the second fatal accident on the A12 in a few days - a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary described the incident as extremely distressing.

“To see a second fatality in a week on our roads in Suffolk is extremely sad and distressing for everyone concerned," the spokesman said.

"We would reiterate to motorists to be mindful of their manner of driving and to not become complacent. Watch your speed, don’t check your phone, wear a seatbelt and don’t drink or drug drive.

"We will continue to prosecute anyone who puts other road users lives at risk.”