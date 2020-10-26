Ex-teacher opens new zero waste refill shop in town centre
Charlotte Bond
A former high school teacher has opened Woodbridge’s new Refill Eco zero waste shop – saying: “We can’t go on with the scale of plastic waste in people’s homes.”
Tracey Goddard said she had been inspired to open the new store by the increasing passion young people showed about environmental issues during her 12 years as a teacher.
With new refill shops opening in various towns and cities, the 37-year-old decided she would research places in Suffolk where an eco-friendly offering might be successful.
She chose Woodbridge because of its strong focus on independent traders, although the coronavirus pandemic delayed her plans.
Ms Goddard has now found premises at the heart of the town’s Thoroughfare and believes the idea will appeal to people’s green consciences.
“This is something I’ve been thinking about for two or three years,” she said.
“I’ve been working in education for 12 years as a high school teacher and it’s becoming something children are really passionate about.
“That spurred me on with the idea. I have worked with children for a long time and realised it’s better for their future if we have sustainable living.”
Ms Goddard hopes to expand the store following its opening on Saturday, October 24 by adding new product lines.
“In the last year, lots of refill shops have been popping up all over the place but we noticed Woodbridge didn’t have one,” she said.
“We’ve been speaking to people in the community and they’re into sustainable living – there are lots of charity shops in Woodbridge.
“They really enjoy shopping in the town. I just think, in the current climate, we can’t go on with the scale of plastic waste in people’s homes.”
Refill Eco is among a number of zero-waste stores to open in Suffolk recently.
Mother Kathy Attard, 37, is relocating her zero-waste shop Adore Nature to the former Hall Street store in Hadleigh High Street.
Ipswich mum Lucy Storey is also planning to set up a zero waste shop for the town, to help families be green shoppers.
For more information about Refill Eco, visit the store’s website.
