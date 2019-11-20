25 stowaways found in refrigerated lorry bound for Felixstowe

Felixstowe docks. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A refrigerated container lorry headed for the Port of Felixstowe was stopped by Dutch authorities last night who found 25 stowaways inside, it has been reported.

Crew members on a Danish-registered ferry from the Netherlands heard sounds from one of the containers at around 6pm UK time last night, and reported it to Dutch police.

The boat was then forced to return to the port of Vlaardingen, around 20 minutes away from Rotterdam.

Two of the stowaways were taken to hospital for medical care while the other 23 were given a medical check-up and then taken to a police facility.

This discovery comes less than one month after the bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in an articulated refrigerator lorry in Grays, Essex.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested and is being questioned by Dutch authorities.