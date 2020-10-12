E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen missing teenager Regan, 16?

PUBLISHED: 13:04 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 12 October 2020

16-year-old Regan Humphreys was last seen at around 6pm on Monday, October 5 in Acton in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

16-year-old Regan Humphreys was last seen at around 6pm on Monday, October 5 in Acton in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A 16-year-old boy has been missing from the Sudbury area for the last seven days.

Suffolk police is appealing for assistance in locating teenager Regan Humphreys, who has been reported missing.

The 16-year-old was last seen at around 6pm on Monday, October 5 in Acton in Suffolk.

He is known to frequent Essex and may be in the Southend area.

Regan is described as being white, 5ft 4in tall with blonde hair and of a slim build.

Anyone who has seen Regan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 or let police know here.

