Boy has first ever haircut, aged nine, to help children with cancer

Reilly Stancombe before and having his first ever haircut at Masters & Misters barbers in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

Nine-year-old Reilly Stancombe had never had a haircut – but has now had his long locks chopped off to be made into wigs for children with cancer.

Reilly Stancombe before having his first ever haircut Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Reilly Stancombe before having his first ever haircut Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Reilly, of Little Clacton, was inspired to grow his hair long by footballer Gareth Bale.

He said of his first haircut: “I was scared, I have to admit.”

But, commenting on his new shorter style after a trip to the barbers, he said: “I love it.”

Reilly is donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs.

He aimed to raise £100 for the charity, which also helps research projects focusing on finding less toxic treatments for paediatric cancers, but had topped £3,300 on his GoFundMe page by this week.

“I really hope this will make a lot of people happy,” said Reilly.

Reilly was born with a bowel condition and got the idea for donating his hair when he saw poorly children at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where he goes for appointments.

To donate, visit the donation website