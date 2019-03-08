Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Learner driver’s pedal mix-up left 91-year-old bleeding and bruised

PUBLISHED: 16:15 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 29 March 2019

Reji Thazhathukunnel was behind the wheel of an automatic Nissan Micra Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reji Thazhathukunnel was behind the wheel of an automatic Nissan Micra Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant © 2007

A confused learner driver lost control of her car and collided with a 91-year-old pedestrian after mistaking the accelerator for the brake.

The crash happened in the car park of Aldi, in Haverhill Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe crash happened in the car park of Aldi, in Haverhill Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The crash, which happened in the car park of a Suffolk supermarket last September, left the female pedestrian with an open head wound, extensive bruising to both legs and muscle damage to the right shoulder.

A thumb injury, later discovered as having gone untreated, left her unable to continue playing as a semi-professional pianist, while long term effects included restricted mobility and dependence on strong pain killers.

Following the collision, Reji Thazhathukunnel was charged with driving without due care and attention.

The 40-year-old admitted the offence at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Alex Morrison described how the crash happened in the car park of Aldi, in Haverhill, on the afternoon of Monday, September 17.

He said Thazhathukunnel was behind the wheel of an automatic Nissan Micra, under supervision as a learner driver, when she depressed the accelerator instead of the brake at 12.19pm.

The Nissan collided with the 91-year-old pedestrian, her son’s parked car and another parked car, explained Mr Morrison.

Both parked vehicles, a blue Ford Fiesta and green Skoda Yeti, suffered bodywork damage.

A large open wound to the pedestrian’s head required 16 surgical staples to close.

Mr Morrison said weather conditions were fine and dry at the time.

Thazhathukunnel, of Dalham Place, Haverhill, had been driving on a clean provisional licence.

When asked if she had anything to say about the incident, Thazhathukunnel replied: “It was my mistake.

“Instead of braking, I pressed the gas. I thought I was braking, but I accelerated.”

She maintained that the collision was not the result of neglecting to pay attention, but conceded that, as a learner, her driving had been below the standard of a competent road user.

Thazhathukunnel’s provisional driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

She was fined £255 and ordered to pay £100 towards the cost of prosecution, along with a £30 statutory fee towards victim services.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Popular hospital director waves goodbye after 37 years of NHS service

Jan Bloomfield is stepping down from her role as executive director of workforce and communications Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The Boot Room: Selection decisions and handling Bowen ahead of Ipswich Town v Hull City

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's clash with Hull City.

AFC Sudbury facing tough challenge against side they beat 8-2 earlier in the season!

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The collision took place on the A14 near Rougham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drone spotted flying ‘dangerously’ close to house

This is the drone that was used during the two incidents in the Lakenheath area. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists