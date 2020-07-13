E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trains for essential travellers still running on time in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 11:29 13 July 2020

Greater Anglia's Intercity services have acheived almost 98% punctuality during lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Nearly 98% of Intercity trains between East Anglia and London ran on time during June for travellers making essential journeys according to new figures from Greater Anglia.

The latest figures from the company show that 97.8% of its Intercity trains were on time. Just over 94% of services from Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough ran on time, and on the East Suffolk line from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft the figures were 96.5% and 93.3% respectively. The Sudbury branch had just under 97% of trains running on time.

Jamie Burles, Managing Director, Greater Anglia said: “I’d like to thank our teams across Greater Anglia for providing our customers with an excellent service for a third month running, despite all the challenges and complications resulting from the pandemic.

“Our key workers have again demonstrated their constant commitment and dedication, as the situation evolved in mid-June, with further timetable changes and alterations to travel advice. We remain committed to providing the best possible service for everyone who is travelling by train.”

