E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The guitarist from which legendary band is to play at the John Peel Centre?

PUBLISHED: 13:15 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 26 February 2020

Peter Buck will perform at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket with collaborist Luke Haines, formerly of The Auteurs, in April. Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Peter Buck will perform at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket with collaborist Luke Haines, formerly of The Auteurs, in April. Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Stowmarket's John Peel Centre for Creative Arts is to host a gig in April by the guitarist with one of the world's biggest ever bands - Peter Buck of REM.

Peter Buck, right, performing with Michael Stipe and REM at Twickenham stadium in London. Picture: MATT CROSSICK/PA IMAGESPeter Buck, right, performing with Michael Stipe and REM at Twickenham stadium in London. Picture: MATT CROSSICK/PA IMAGES

Peter, along with bandmates Michael Stipe, Mike Mills and Bill Berry enjoyed massive global success with hits such as The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight, Shiny Happy People, and The One I Love.

He will appear at the centre with Luke Haines, former guitarist with 1990s British band The Auteurs, on Saturday April 18 to promote their forthcoming album Beat Poetry for Survivalists, which comes out on March 6.

You may also want to watch:

John Peel Centre strategic manager Jane Cox said the venue was very excited to be hosting the gig: "Why shouldn't he play here? We're here to honour the name above the door.

The John Peel Centre for Creative Arts in Stowmarket. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe John Peel Centre for Creative Arts in Stowmarket. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We are keen to support up and coming talent but there are also some amazingly talented and high-profile artists out there who want to play here and we're delighted to be hosting Peter and Luke."

Tickets are £25 on the door or £23 in advance via the John Peel Centre website.

The gig is the latest high profile coup for the centre. Legendary English folk rock band Fairport Convention will play there on May 9, while on March 20 Ian McNabb of 80s band The Icicle Works will perform.

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools tell pupils to stay at home for two-week isolation amid coronavirus fears

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy where students who took part in ski trips to Italy have been told to stay away for a two-week isolation period to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Picture: James Bass

England’s greatest Anglo-Saxon gold hoard coming to Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo will be showing off the Staffordshire Hoard in 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Wolsey musical is ‘Once’ again a must-see show

The cast of the New Wolsey Theatre's production of Once which is currently on a nationwide tour. It is back at its home theatre this week Photo: Mark Senior

The guitarist from which legendary band is to play at the John Peel Centre?

Peter Buck will perform at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket with collaborist Luke Haines, formerly of The Auteurs, in April. Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Man ‘detained’ by police following armed response

A large police presence was spotted in Hollingsworth Road. Picture: ASHLEY HUGMAN
Drive 24