The guitarist from which legendary band is to play at the John Peel Centre?

Peter Buck will perform at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket with collaborist Luke Haines, formerly of The Auteurs, in April. Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Stowmarket's John Peel Centre for Creative Arts is to host a gig in April by the guitarist with one of the world's biggest ever bands - Peter Buck of REM.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Buck, right, performing with Michael Stipe and REM at Twickenham stadium in London. Picture: MATT CROSSICK/PA IMAGES Peter Buck, right, performing with Michael Stipe and REM at Twickenham stadium in London. Picture: MATT CROSSICK/PA IMAGES

Peter, along with bandmates Michael Stipe, Mike Mills and Bill Berry enjoyed massive global success with hits such as The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight, Shiny Happy People, and The One I Love.

He will appear at the centre with Luke Haines, former guitarist with 1990s British band The Auteurs, on Saturday April 18 to promote their forthcoming album Beat Poetry for Survivalists, which comes out on March 6.

You may also want to watch:

John Peel Centre strategic manager Jane Cox said the venue was very excited to be hosting the gig: "Why shouldn't he play here? We're here to honour the name above the door.

The John Peel Centre for Creative Arts in Stowmarket. Picture: RACHEL EDGE The John Peel Centre for Creative Arts in Stowmarket. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We are keen to support up and coming talent but there are also some amazingly talented and high-profile artists out there who want to play here and we're delighted to be hosting Peter and Luke."

Tickets are £25 on the door or £23 in advance via the John Peel Centre website.

The gig is the latest high profile coup for the centre. Legendary English folk rock band Fairport Convention will play there on May 9, while on March 20 Ian McNabb of 80s band The Icicle Works will perform.