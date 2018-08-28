Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chance to remember a lost loved one at hospice service

PUBLISHED: 08:53 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:53 21 November 2018

Light Up A Life. Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Light Up A Life. Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Archant

A special service to remember a lost loved one is taking place at St Peter’s Church, in Sudbury, next month.

The St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Light up a Life thanksgiving service is being held on Sunday, December 2, at 3pm, and those attending can reflect on the special times they had with their loved ones by adding personal dedications, messages, poems, stories and pictures to a tag (provided by the hospice) and tying it to a Light up a Life tree. They can also choose to have a special name read out during the service, which will also feature readings, prayers and music.

Sharon Connell, St Nicholas Hospice Care’s chaplain and spiritual care co-ordinator, said: “Christmas and the run up to it is often a busy time for all of us. We hope our Light up a Life services give people the time they need to be able to remember those that have died and those that we miss.”

Reservation is not required for the service which is free of charge, but donations to the hospice are welcome.

The Sudbury service is one of eight Light up a Light events taking place throughout December. Services are also taking place in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Thetford and Lavenham.

For more information on any of the services, go to www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk/lightupalife or telephone 01284 766133.

Topic Tags:

Police appeal after 14-year-old boy found unconscious on side of road

18 minutes ago Will Jefford
The teenage boy was found by a passer by. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was found unconscious of the side of a road in West Mersea.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

47 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

52 minutes ago Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

08:52 Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

08:33 Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

08:06 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Lapel Pin belonging to real life great escape hero sold for 5x its asking price at auction

08:05 Will Jefford
The pin is engraved withe the name of the Dutch aviator. Picture: LOCKDALES

A rare jewelled lapel pin belonging to one of only three men to escape from a German prisoner of war camp, a story which inspired the film The Great Escape, was sold at a Suffolk Auction house for nearly five times its asking price.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Man pleads guilty to being twice over drink driving limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24