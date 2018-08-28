Chance to remember a lost loved one at hospice service

Light Up A Life. Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE Archant

A special service to remember a lost loved one is taking place at St Peter’s Church, in Sudbury, next month.

The St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Light up a Life thanksgiving service is being held on Sunday, December 2, at 3pm, and those attending can reflect on the special times they had with their loved ones by adding personal dedications, messages, poems, stories and pictures to a tag (provided by the hospice) and tying it to a Light up a Life tree. They can also choose to have a special name read out during the service, which will also feature readings, prayers and music.

Sharon Connell, St Nicholas Hospice Care’s chaplain and spiritual care co-ordinator, said: “Christmas and the run up to it is often a busy time for all of us. We hope our Light up a Life services give people the time they need to be able to remember those that have died and those that we miss.”

Reservation is not required for the service which is free of charge, but donations to the hospice are welcome.

The Sudbury service is one of eight Light up a Light events taking place throughout December. Services are also taking place in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Thetford and Lavenham.

For more information on any of the services, go to www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk/lightupalife or telephone 01284 766133.