Hooded attacker with machete sparks police investigation

A man in his 40s was reportedly assaulted with a machete

A man in his 40s was assaulted with what witnesses are describing as a machete.

Essex Police are investigating the incident, which occurred in Colchester town centre shortly before 7am on Sunday, November 11.

The man was attacked in Albany Gardens and was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Little is know about the attacker, who was believed to be wearing a hooded top.

It has also been suggested that the offender left the area on a pedal cycle.

If you saw or heard anything, have CCTV or were driving in the area, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/164783/18.

Police are also keen to look at anyone with dashcam footage.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.