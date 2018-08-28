Teenager charged with attempted armed robbery
PUBLISHED: 11:07 12 November 2018
A 16-year-old from Colchester has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery where shop staff were threatened with a knife.
Essex Police were called to the scene of a robbery in The Willows at around 1.50pm on Sunday, November 11.
It was reported that a person went into the Willows Newsagents and threatened a member of staff with a knife.
Thankfully nothing was taken from the store and the would-be robber left empty handed.
A 16-year-old boy has since been arrested.
He was later charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.
The teenager will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today, Monday, November 12.
