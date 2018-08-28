Heavy Showers

Is your Remembrance Day picture in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 14:50 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 12 November 2018

You have sent us beautiful pictures from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN

You have sent us beautiful pictures from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN

Archant

Reader’s Armistice Day pictures from Suffolk and Essex

Sudbury Fire Service mark Remembrance Day Picture: ELSA PUNCHARDSudbury Fire Service mark Remembrance Day Picture: ELSA PUNCHARD

Yesterday our photographers were out and about bringing you beautiful photos of Remembrance Day from across Suffolk and Essex.

Today we are showcasing pictures that have been sent in by our readers. We are sure you agree, they really give a feel of how our local towns and communities paid their respects on Armistice Day.

The Remembrance service at St Gregorys Church, Sudbury Picture: ELSA PUNCHARDThe Remembrance service at St Gregorys Church, Sudbury Picture: ELSA PUNCHARD

Emma Churchman sent in a stunning photograph of a her local church in Framlingham decorated with knitted poppies.

We were also sent pictures of Steven Bulmer laying a wreath on behalf of Sudbury Fire Service outside St Gregory’s Church in the town. Representatives of Sudbury Fire Service were also photographed in front the church, which is another that has been decorated with knitted poppies.

Danny Boyle memorial on Clacton beach Picture: KEVIN JAYDanny Boyle memorial on Clacton beach Picture: KEVIN JAY

Clacton took part in a Armistice Day art project organised by the film director Danny Boyle. Kevin Jay, who sent in the photographs of the ‘sand pictures’, said the artwork represented the 214 people from Clacton that lost their lives in First World War.

We would still love to see your Remembrance Day photographs. Feel free to share them on our East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Facebook page.

A busy Remembrance Day in Clacton Picture: KEVIN JAYA busy Remembrance Day in Clacton Picture: KEVIN JAY

The service inside the Holy Trinity Church Long Melford Picture: Cllr PAUL MORETONThe service inside the Holy Trinity Church Long Melford Picture: Cllr PAUL MORETON

Remembrance day wreaths on a memorial in Chelmsford Picture: PAUL FAULDERRemembrance day wreaths on a memorial in Chelmsford Picture: PAUL FAULDER

Is your Remembrance Day picture in our gallery?

