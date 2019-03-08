Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Service held to mark 74th anniversary of World War Two operation

PUBLISHED: 14:09 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 08 April 2019

Glider Pilot Regiment Society (GPRS) chairman Jane Barkway-Harney, Second World War veteran glider pilot George Elliott and, Officer Commanding Lt.Col. Richard Ball of the Army Air Corps Picture: GPRS

Glider Pilot Regiment Society (GPRS) chairman Jane Barkway-Harney, Second World War veteran glider pilot George Elliott and, Officer Commanding Lt.Col. Richard Ball of the Army Air Corps Picture: GPRS

Archant

A service to mark the 74th anniversary of a famous Second World War operation has been held in Essex.

The service was held on Sunday, March 24 at Marks Hall near Coggeshall in Essex Picture: GPRSThe service was held on Sunday, March 24 at Marks Hall near Coggeshall in Essex Picture: GPRS

Operation Varsity took place on March 24, 1945 and was a vital part of what became known as the Rhine Crossings towards the end of the Second World War.

The Glider Pilot Regiment and other airborne units played a key role in the operation.

While ground forces crossed the river, British gliders and paratroopers landed further east in the middle of German occupied territory.

Those who landed by glider were tasked with capturing the strategic town of Hamminkeln and bridges over the River Issel.

The mission to breach the Rhine was the largest successful airborne operation in history to be conducted on a single day in one location.

A service of remembrance was held on Sunday, March 24 at Marks Hall estate, near Coggeshall, which was a base for a squadron of pilots who left from RAF Earls Colne airfield for the operation.

The annual memorial service drew large crowds and included representation from the Glider Pilot Regiment Society, the Parachute Regiment, the Army Air Corps and the local community.

The guest of honour was Second World War glider pilot George Elliott, who had been drafted into the army’s Glider Pilot Regiment to make up the numbers for the operation.

Now in his late 90s, he is one of the last glider pilots left who took part in this operation, and has vowed to return next year for the 75th anniversary.

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Knife seized after reports of drug-taking at rail station

The knife which was seized by British Transport Police officers at Colchester railway station. Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Youngsters who have overcome life’s setbacks to be congratulated at awards ceremony

The National Citizen Service Lowestoft Team is nominated for the Community Engagement Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Were you in Flex in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday?

Were you in Flex in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday 6 April? Picture: FOUR ZERO TWO

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Rejected vision to revive Shotley Pier set to be reviewed

Board members of Save Shotley Pier group hope the original plans will get the green light later this year Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists