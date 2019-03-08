Remembrance Day 2019: The services happening where you are

Dozens of remembrance services are taking place across Suffolk and Essex this weekend Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL Stephen Squirrell

Remembrance Sunday services are taking place across Suffolk this week, marking 101 years since the end of the First World War - find out what is happening in a town near you on Armistice Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's Armistice Day will mark 101 years since the end of the First World War Picture: GETTY IMAGES This year's Armistice Day will mark 101 years since the end of the First World War Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Aldeburgh

The Remembrance Sunday service at The Church of St Peter and St Paul will start at 10.50am.

It will be led by Reverend Mark Lowther.

Bury St Edmunds

A Festival of Remembrance will be held at The Apex on Friday, November 8 at 7pm.

The Royal British Legion invites the public to a performance by the Honington Voluntary Band and a drumhead service.

Tickets are £13 and available from The Apex's box office.

The Remembrance Sunday service at the Bury St Edmunds War Memorial in the Abbey Gardens will start at 10.45am.

A second service will be held on Armistice Day, November 11, at the memorial at 10.45am.

Campsea Ashe

The Remembrance Sunday service at the St John The Baptist church will start at 10.45am.

A second service will be held on Armistice Day, November 11, at the church at 10.45am.

Colchester

The Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial on Colchester High Street will start at 10.45am.

A parade will march from the war memorial to Moot Hall in High Street to meet Mayor Nick Cope.

On Armistice Day, Mayor Cope will lead a two-minute silence alongside on the steps of Colchester Town Hall at 11am.

Felixstowe

The Remembrance Sunday service at St John's Church will start at 9.45am.

The Remembrance Sunday act of remembrance will take place at the seafront war memorial at 10.45am.

The Remembrance Sunday service at the Felixstowe Cemetery war graves will start at 12pm.

On Armistice Day a two-minute silence will be held at the seafront war memorial at 11am.

Framlingham

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start assembling in New Road at 10.15am.

The parade will march up to the Framlingham War Memorial by 10.50am.

Names of the fallen will be read and a two-minute silence will be held at 11am before a church service takes place.

Great Cornard

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start from the Kings Head in Bures Road at 9.40am.

The Remembrance Sunday service will take place at 10.15am at St Andrew's Church.

Hadleigh

A Remembrance Day ceremony observing a two-minute silence will take place at the junction of George Street and High Street at 11am.

On Armistice Day, November 11, a parade will start in George Road at 2pm.

The parade will march up to the Hadleigh War Memorial and lay wreaths before a service at St Mary's Church at 3pm.

Haverhill

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start at the arts centre at 11am.

The parade will march in the High Street to the cemetery before wreaths are laid before marching back to Market Square.

On Armistice Day a two-minute silence will be held in the High Street at 11am.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich

The main Remembrance Sunday parade starts at 10.25am, entering Christchurch Park via Soane Street, heading towards the Cenotaph.

The civic parade will the come from Christchurch Mansion and join the main parade at the Cenotaph, starting the service at 10.50am.

The two-minute silence, wreath-laying and service are expected to last until 11.30.

The parade will then march and salute on Mansion House Green in the park.

Kesgrave

The Remembrance Sunday service at All Saints Church will start at 10am.

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start at Kesgrave War Memorial on Legion Green at 11am.

On Armistice Day a ceremony at the war memorial will be held at 10.45am.

Leiston

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start in Victory road at 10.10am.

The parade will travel towards the Remembrance Sunday service at St Margaret's Church before 11am.

Long Melford

The Remembrance Sunday service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Church Walk, at 10.50am.

Lowestoft

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start from Claremont Pier at 10.40am.

The parade will march to the seafront war memorial before a two-minute silence at Lowestoft War Memorial at 11am.

The Armistice Day service will take place at the war memorial at 10.45am.

Newmarket

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start at the Newmarket War Memorial with wreaths laid at 1.45pm.

The parade will march down the High Street to Tattersalls and the service starts at 2.45pm.

Saxmundham

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start in Market Place at 2.30pm.

The Remembrance Sunday service will take place at St John's Church at 3pm.

Southwold

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start from the Town Hall at 10.40am, with church bells ringing half-muffled.

The parade will march to the war memorial before wreaths are laid at 10.40am.

The Remembrance Sunday service will start at the war memorial at 10.50am.

Stowmarket

The Stowmarket Festival of Remembrance, featuring music from the Stowmarket concert Band, is taking place at the Salvation Army Citadel in Violet Hill Road from 1pm.

Tickets are £9 and available from Stowmarket's Regal Theatre box office.

Sudbury

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start in Market Hill at 1.40pm.

The Remembrance Sunday service will take place in Christ Church in School Street at 2.30pm.

Woodbridge

A remembrance service will take place in the cemetery in Meadow Walk at 10.45am on Saturday, November 9.

The Remembrance Sunday ceremony starts at the Woodbridge War Memorial at 10.45am, which is followed by a service in Market Square.

On Armistice Day, another ceremony and two-minute silence will take place at the war memorial at 10.45am.