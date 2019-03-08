Thousands pay respects to Suffolk and Essex's fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday

Thousands of people have paid their respects to the fallen heroes of Suffolk and Essex at Remembrance Sunday services across the county.

Thousands lined the streets of Ipswich and Christchurch Park to welcome a military parade before services began Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Thousands lined the streets of Ipswich and Christchurch Park to welcome a military parade before services began Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Towns and villages around the two counties held services to honour those who died to secure our freedom.

In Ipswich alone, more than 2,500 servicemen and women lost their lives in conflicts from the Boer War up until 2007. An exhibition remembering all of them by name was opened at the Reg Driver Centre in the town's Christchurch Park before the annual service began.

More than 3,000 people are then believed to have attended the service at the Cenotaph, as members of the armed forces, cadets, scouts and paramedics marched in unison through the town to a warm reception.

And as the bugles sounded, an Apache attack helicopter soared across the clear blue sky to mark the 11am silence.

Representatives from Arras, a French city twinned with Ipswich which saw a bloody battle during the First World War, also paid their respects.

Organisers heralded the day a great success.

In Capel St Mary - one year on following the erection of the village's first ever war memorial, Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk Sir Michael Bunbury joined war veteran bombardier Walter Nixon in paying respects.

The names of the 35 fallen from the village were read out by East Bergholt High School head girl Eleanor Meader and senior prefect Rosie Stones.

Sir Michael said: "The service was absolutely fantastic. Tears came into my eyes with young people in so many numbers coming forward with wreaths and poppies.

"Well done, Capel St Mary."

Servicemen and women from RAF Honington led the parade at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, where staff from West Suffolk had created their own poppies to sell to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Framlingham, Leiston and Hadleigh were among the other towns and villages across Suffolk to come together in solidarity to remember their fallen heroes.

Across the border in Colchester, 135 soldiers from the town's 16 Air Assault Brigade joined reservists to march through the town, after a 105mm light gun salute signalled the beginning and end of the silence.

Lieutenant Colonel Jim McManus, commander of Colchester Garrison, said: "It has been a huge privilege to join with the people of Colchester to mark Remembrance Sunday, and a demonstration of the powerful bonds between the town's military and civilian communities."

Meanwhile in Clacton, thousands descended on Seafront Gardens to pay respects to the town's war dead.

Reverend David Lower led a Service of Remembrance at the war memorial, which included playing of the Last Post by Ellie Bould of Tendring Brass.

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Royal British Legion, said: "It means so much to those who have served, or whose family members have been in the Armed Forces, to see so many people come and pay their respects in this way.

"A key part of the service is our commitment: 'We will remember them'. We must never forget those who fight on our behalf, or the bloodshed caused by war."

Further services will be held today across the county on Armistice Day, marking the 101st anniversary since the end of the First World War.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, Sir Michael Bumbury with bombadier Walter Nixon who laid a wreath at Capel St Mary on Sunday Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY The Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, Sir Michael Bumbury with bombadier Walter Nixon who laid a wreath at Capel St Mary on Sunday Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Children from the Capel St Mary Scouts, Cubs, Brownies, Beavers and Guides were among those paying tribute on Sunday at Capel St Mary Pictures: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Children from the Capel St Mary Scouts, Cubs, Brownies, Beavers and Guides were among those paying tribute on Sunday at Capel St Mary Pictures: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

