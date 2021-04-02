Reminder to fill in census after warning of household visits

Published: 10:30 AM April 2, 2021

Census staff will be visiting households in Suffolk and north Essex that have not filled in the survey over the Easter weekend.

It is a legal requirement to fill in the census and those that fail to do so, or provide false information, could be fined up to £1,000.

Census Day 2021 was on March 21 and officials from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will be door-knocking at homes that have not submitted the survey.

The ONS has said both the census' household and individual questions should take around 10 minutes to complete

Pete Benton, ONS director of operations, said: "The overwhelming majority of people across England and Wales have already taken part and we’ve heard some great stories, from those completing their 10th census to those completing their first.

"But, for us to have the most accurate picture of the whole population, we need everyone to fill in their questionnaire. By doing so you will be helping shape the local services in your community – the bus routes, school places, the hospital beds.

"You can do it easily online, but for those who want help, we have a range of census support centres open across England and Wales, and paper forms are available for those who need them."