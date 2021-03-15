News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Search for missing schoolgirl aged 12

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:19 PM March 15, 2021   
Renah Tamara, aged 12, was last seen at her Colchester home

Renah Tamara, aged 12, was last seen at her Colchester home - Credit: Essex Police

The family of a young schoolgirl aged 12 who has gone missing from her home in Colchester say they are concerned for her welfare.

Renah Tamara was last seen at 8am on Monday, March 15, in the area around St Mary's car park in Balkerne Hill.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform and a pink and lilac raincoat, but police have warned she may have a change of clothing with her.

Renah is known to have links to Tower Hamlets, in London.

Anyone who seen her or knows of her whereabouts can contact Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk, where you can use the 'live chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
  3. 3 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
  1. 4 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
  2. 5 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  3. 6 Butcher to open second site in Suffolk as demand for business grows
  4. 7 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
  5. 8 First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn
  6. 9 Car crashes into pillar outside town's Barclays Bank
  7. 10 Police appeal after man reported missing from home
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The UK's imports and exports have fallen by the largest margin since 1997 and Suffolk businesses are feeling the impact.

Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook animated on the touchline.

'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon