Search for missing schoolgirl aged 12
Published: 4:19 PM March 15, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
The family of a young schoolgirl aged 12 who has gone missing from her home in Colchester say they are concerned for her welfare.
Renah Tamara was last seen at 8am on Monday, March 15, in the area around St Mary's car park in Balkerne Hill.
She was last seen wearing her school uniform and a pink and lilac raincoat, but police have warned she may have a change of clothing with her.
Renah is known to have links to Tower Hamlets, in London.
Anyone who seen her or knows of her whereabouts can contact Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk, where you can use the 'live chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101.
