Bid to overturn planning decision after plans for 75 village homes rejected

PUBLISHED: 11:31 08 January 2020

An artists' impression of the proposed development in Rendlesham Picture: Capital Community Developments

An artists' impression of the proposed development in Rendlesham Picture: Capital Community Developments

An appeal has been launched by developers wanting to build 75 new homes in Rendlesham.

The plans submitted by Capital Community Developments for the site in the north of Rendlesham were refused for a second time in July last year.

The council rejected the original application for the development, on land north of Gardenia Close and Garden Square, in September 2018.

Planning officers for what is now East Suffolk Council have expressed concerns over the site becoming overdeveloped, and after reviewing the first set of plans they called for the number of homes to be reduced - adding that any scheme would need to have at least a third homes set aside as affordable housing.

Capital Community Developments have said the site can "acceptably accommodate" the 75 homes, and have argued that the design and layout has already been signed off by authorities.

They also said the scheme would "complement the village and the existing development at Garden Square and Gardenia Close, with a "range of development gains which will benefit the entire community".

Rendlesham Parish Council considered the resubmitted plans ahead of the planning committee meeting and objected on the basis that the scheme it does not align with the village's neighbourhood plan.

Councillors raised a catalogue of concerns, including a lack of affordable housing and no provision for vital services in the village.

Heather Heelis, clerk at Rendlesham Parish Council, said: "We need the right homes, in the right place, with the right infrastructure."

Meanwhile, plans to build 11 affordable homes at the former Angel Theatre in Rendlesham, as well several small business units, have also been rejected to East Suffolk Council.

An application prepared by Paul Robinson Partnership said that "a national chain is lined up for the neighbourhood store" and that the affordable homes would include a mixture of two and three-bedroom properties.

The application stated: "The 11 proposed residential dwellings will provide affordable housing close to the village amenities in an area of the site otherwise undevelopable for commercial/community uses due to the presence of high voltage underground electric cables."

The appeal over the 75 homes will be heard later this year.

