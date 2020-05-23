Air ambulance lands in field on edge of village

The air ambulance at Rendlesham Picture: PAUL DAY Archant

An air ambulance was sent to an incident in east Suffolk this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aircraft – from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance service – landed on the edge of a field in Orford Road, Rendlesham, at around 10.45am.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said there had been no traffic accidents in the area and no officers had been requested to attend to help medical staff.

It is believed the incident may have been a medical emergency.

No-one was available from the air ambulance service to comment on the mission.