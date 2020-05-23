Air ambulance lands in field on edge of village
PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 23 May 2020
Archant
An air ambulance was sent to an incident in east Suffolk this morning.
The aircraft – from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance service – landed on the edge of a field in Orford Road, Rendlesham, at around 10.45am.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Constabulary said there had been no traffic accidents in the area and no officers had been requested to attend to help medical staff.
It is believed the incident may have been a medical emergency.
No-one was available from the air ambulance service to comment on the mission.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.