Published: 4:51 PM August 5, 2021

Concerns have been raised about a Suffolk care provider after the county council refused to place residents into the home.

Rendlesham Care Centre received an unannounced inspection visit in June and July after concerns were raised about whether residents were safe at the home and whether the centre was being well led.

In particular, the CQC noted that Suffolk County Council was not placing more residents in the home until improvements were made.

The inspection found that while the service was rated as 'good' in the safety category and 'good' overall, it required improvement in its leadership.

Inspectors described leadership at the care home as "inconsistent" with the home having not had a permanent long term manager for a year between June 2020 and June 2021.

As of June 2021 a new leadership team had been put in place which staff told the CQC had helped to improve the situation.

Inspectors said that although steps had been taken to address several areas at the home, these had not been completely implemented.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “The provider has worked closely and positively with SCC since we made the decision to suspend care placements at Rendlesham Care Centre due to some concerns over the quality of care being provided.

"Having visited the home this week to review the progress that has been made, and with a new home management team in place, we are pleased to see sufficient improvement to allow us to consider lifting our suspension next week and resume placing care at the home.”

A spokesman for the home said: “The health and wellbeing of our residents is our absolute priority and we are pleased that the home has been awarded an overall rating of Good. We are grateful for the positive feedback highlighted in the report from residents and relatives alike.

“As the report acknowledges, our new management team started in June 2021, only a few weeks before the inspection, and the CQC had already received positive feedback about their management.

“We look forward to welcoming the CQC back to the home soon to showcase the effective working of the new management team. We are confident we will return to a Good rating in all five categories at our next inspection.”