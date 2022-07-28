Police repeatedly called to 'inadequate' Rendlesham children's home

An investigation into a Rendlesham children's home is believed to be underway following a damning report earlier this summer.

The report, dated May 2022, found the care home "inadequate" and said inspectors found "serious and/or widespread failures that mean children are not protected".

The private children's home, which is run by Loyal Care Ltd, cared for up to five children with "social and emotional difficulties and who may have suffered from severe trauma", but there are currently no children living there.

It is now understood to be under investigation by Ofsted.

The May 2022 report found children's welfare is "not promoted or safeguarded" and their "care and experiences" are "poor".

It goes on to state: "Serious incidents have occurred at the home. On occasions, children and staff have been injured during highly volatile situations.

"There has been extensive damage caused to the home. Staff respond and attempt to de-escalate these situations. However, during several incidents the staff have called for police assistance.

"This has led to a reliance on the police to manage difficult situations and increased the likelihood of children being criminalised."

Children at the home, which is not believed to have ever cared for any youngsters from Suffolk, "regularly use racist and discriminatory language towards adults", the report states, adding that this "has the potential to lead to serious incidents at the home and in the community".

Ofsted and social services have not been made aware of serious incidents on occasions, the report adds, saying "social workers raised frustrations about communication".

Catalin Condurat, boss of Loyal Care Ltd has been overseeing the home since the registered manager left in late December 2021, said the issues identified in the report were down to a number of issues - including errors with paperwork and a lack of staff.

He said: "None of the staff members have pressed charges against any of the kids.

"Sometimes calling the police is a last resort, and every other children's home uses the police as well. It is nothing uncommon.

"Management has been a bit short of staff, we've been mainly focusing on making sure that children's care has been progressing, but we're a bit behind with the paperwork."

Ray Herring, a district councillor for Rendlesham, said residents had complained to him about incidents at the children's home.

Ray Herring, East Suffolk Council member for Rendlesham - Credit: ESC

He said: "A number of residents have expressed concern regarding their conduct in the local community, causing disturbance and damage to certain property as well.

"There was some damage, and a number of youngsters leaving late at night, basically causing noisy disturbance, particularly for neighbouring residents."

Mr Condurat said he was not aware of any damage, but added: "There was an occasion where they were out at night and they were disturbing our neighbours a bit, but the situation has been dealt with as quickly as possible.

"We've always been in contact with the parish council and everyone to try and work together to help the children as much as possible."

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “We are aware of ongoing issues at the premises and we will continue to work with the home where appropriate.”

An Ofsted spokeswoman added: “We don’t comment on investigations or allegations relating to individual providers.”