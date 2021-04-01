Published: 5:30 AM April 1, 2021

The development will sit on the site of the old gym and theatre in the village - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Plans to build 11 new homes, two shops and a supermarket in Rendlesham have been given the green light, after a bid to have the application called in failed.

The new development is planned for the former Rendlesham Sports Centre site in Walnut Tree Avenue.

Plans for the development, being spearheaded by Developers FPC Rendlesham were sent to East Suffolk Council in October 2019, and after initially being refused in January 2020 the plans were given the go-ahead on the second attempt in July.

Since then, the Co-op has applied for a food license to take over the supermarket building.

The Co-op described its plans as being a "six-figure investment" that would create 15 new jobs in the village.

However, serious concerns have been raised locally about the plans and so Rendlesham Parish Council had hoped to get the bid called in to be considered by the Secretary of State.

In a letter to East Suffolk Council, the parish council raised concerns about the development strongly going against the neighbourhood plan for the village as well as a lack of open space and concerns about security and parking.

Despite these concerns, the council's bid for the plans to be looked at by the Secretary of State, have been turned down and the plans formally approved.

A spokesman for Rendlesham Parish Council said: "Rendlesham Parish Council is disappointed that planning permission has been granted by East Suffolk Council on what is one of the last pieces of land within Rendlesham District Centre that could be used for community use.

"As the Parish Council has stated on numerous occasions two sites already exist within Rendlesham for the purposes of fulfilling the housing need set out in the Suffolk Coastal local plan and no evidence was advanced to support an additional convenience store within the village.

"Given the application was in our view contrary to the Rendlesham Neighbourhood plan and the wishes and needs of local residents, it was further disappointing that the Secretary of State did not intervene stating he was satisfied that the matter should be determined at a local level."