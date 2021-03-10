Published: 7:30 AM March 10, 2021

The final version of the Winnie the Pooh set - Credit: The Lego Group

A family in Rendlesham are celebrating after the Lego set they designed was revealed to be hitting the shelves next month.

Ben Alder created a Winnie the Pooh themed set with the help of his kids Joshua and Elsie back in 2019 as part of the Lego Ideas project.

The project allows members of the public to submit their own creations that Lego can then choose to make into a full product.

The Alder family with the original design they submitted to Lego - Credit: Archant

To attract Lego's attention the Alder family's design needed to get 10,000 votes from other Lego fans, which it quickly reached.

After further deliberation and consideration Lego selected the design last year to turn into a full blown set.

The completed set will now be going on sale in Lego Stores and online. Lego VIP members will be able to buy it from March 18 with the design going on general sale on April 1.

Mr Alder said that his family was delighted that the set would finally be available to the public.

Winnie the Pooh enjoying his new home designed by Ben Alder - Credit: The Lego Group

"To be honest it’s still not completely sunk in," said Mr Alder.

"I am over the moon with how the final design has come out and it has been just amazing working so closely with the fantastic designers at Lego.

"I never for one minute thought that a Lego model I made in my front room for my children would be selected by to become an official Lego set.

"It’s been a dream come true."

Mr Alder said it was still hard to believe that it was all real.

"It still seems very strange when I see photos of an official Lego set that I was involved in the design of," said Mr Alder.

"My kids are very excited about going to the Lego shop to see it on the shelf and I think even then it will still seem like a dream."

Ben and Joshua with their original Lego design - Credit: Archant

Mr Alder's children are also featured in the special set through an official Lego sticker on the design which has the trails of two bees. The trails create the letters J and E for Joshua and Elsie, Mr Alder's children.

"I originally designed the set for them and they were my inspiration so I really wanted something included for them to treasure," said Mr Alder.

He said he has no plans to design any new sets soon.

Mr Alder said: "I’m just enjoying this experience and looking forward to recreating our favourite Winnie the Pooh stories with the set that I helped design."