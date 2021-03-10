Joy as Lego set designed by Suffolk family set to go on sale
- Credit: The Lego Group
A family in Rendlesham are celebrating after the Lego set they designed was revealed to be hitting the shelves next month.
Ben Alder created a Winnie the Pooh themed set with the help of his kids Joshua and Elsie back in 2019 as part of the Lego Ideas project.
The project allows members of the public to submit their own creations that Lego can then choose to make into a full product.
To attract Lego's attention the Alder family's design needed to get 10,000 votes from other Lego fans, which it quickly reached.
After further deliberation and consideration Lego selected the design last year to turn into a full blown set.
You may also want to watch:
The completed set will now be going on sale in Lego Stores and online. Lego VIP members will be able to buy it from March 18 with the design going on general sale on April 1.
Mr Alder said that his family was delighted that the set would finally be available to the public.
Most Read
- 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
- 2 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 3 Matchday Live: Town level as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
- 4 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 5 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 6 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
- 7 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
- 8 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
- 9 Cook's magic recipe, star gazing and keeping up a record - Town boss prepares for Portman Road bow
- 10 Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash
"To be honest it’s still not completely sunk in," said Mr Alder.
"I am over the moon with how the final design has come out and it has been just amazing working so closely with the fantastic designers at Lego.
"I never for one minute thought that a Lego model I made in my front room for my children would be selected by to become an official Lego set.
"It’s been a dream come true."
Mr Alder said it was still hard to believe that it was all real.
"It still seems very strange when I see photos of an official Lego set that I was involved in the design of," said Mr Alder.
"My kids are very excited about going to the Lego shop to see it on the shelf and I think even then it will still seem like a dream."
Mr Alder's children are also featured in the special set through an official Lego sticker on the design which has the trails of two bees. The trails create the letters J and E for Joshua and Elsie, Mr Alder's children.
"I originally designed the set for them and they were my inspiration so I really wanted something included for them to treasure," said Mr Alder.
He said he has no plans to design any new sets soon.
Mr Alder said: "I’m just enjoying this experience and looking forward to recreating our favourite Winnie the Pooh stories with the set that I helped design."