E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Did you brave the chill in the Rendlesham Forest Honour Run?

PUBLISHED: 08:57 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 22 October 2019

Rosey King, 57 and Naty Bower, 54 from Ipswich took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest to raise moeny for the British Legion's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Rosey King, 57 and Naty Bower, 54 from Ipswich took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest to raise moeny for the British Legion's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

More than 160 runners braved the cold on Sunday as the second Honour Run through Rendlesham Forest was held in aid of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Mandi Cox-Osborne, Suffolk community fundraiser for the British Legion Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil DidsburyMandi Cox-Osborne, Suffolk community fundraiser for the British Legion Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

More than 160 runners braved chilly conditions on Sunday as the second Honour Run through Rendlesham Forest was held in aid of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

The run, which took participants on a stretch past the Ministry of Defence base at Woodbridge, raised cash to support Suffolk-based servicemen and women, both retired and current.

Mandi Cox-Osborne, Suffolk community fundraiser for the Legion, said: "The event went really well. We were lucky with the weather - it was perfect running conditions.

"Thank you to eveyone who ran or donated money to the British Legion."

Victoria Tapp, 20 and Samantha Tapp, 51 from Hadleigh took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest. Picture: Neil DidsburyVictoria Tapp, 20 and Samantha Tapp, 51 from Hadleigh took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ms Cox-Osborne said the money raised would be used to assist wounded, injured and returning servicemen and women based in Suffolk.

She said this would include trips to rehabilitation centres, such as the Battle Back Centre in Newport.

Ms Cox-Osborne also paid tribute to event sponsors Farmfield Crisps and Tesco Martlesham for their support on the day.

Each participant in Sunday's event received a wooden medal for their efforts, which were sponsored by Poppy Nursing.

The Honour Run through Rendlesham took place on Sunday Picture: East Suffolk CouncilThe Honour Run through Rendlesham took place on Sunday Picture: East Suffolk Council

Runner Jen O'Neill said: "The event was brilliant, I can't wait until next year."

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ Mike Read broadcasts from Radio Caroline

Mike Read on the crew tender approaching Radio Caroline's radio ship Ross Revenge Picture: PETE CRISP

Life on the front line with Suffolk police

Reporter Michael Steward is out and about with Suffolk police today Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Did you brave the chill in the Rendlesham Forest Honour Run?

Rosey King, 57 and Naty Bower, 54 from Ipswich took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest to raise moeny for the British Legion's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists