Did you brave the chill in the Rendlesham Forest Honour Run?

Rosey King, 57 and Naty Bower, 54 from Ipswich took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest to raise moeny for the British Legion's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

More than 160 runners braved the cold on Sunday as the second Honour Run through Rendlesham Forest was held in aid of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Mandi Cox-Osborne, Suffolk community fundraiser for the British Legion Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil Didsbury Mandi Cox-Osborne, Suffolk community fundraiser for the British Legion Poppy Appeal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The run, which took participants on a stretch past the Ministry of Defence base at Woodbridge, raised cash to support Suffolk-based servicemen and women, both retired and current.

Mandi Cox-Osborne, Suffolk community fundraiser for the Legion, said: "The event went really well. We were lucky with the weather - it was perfect running conditions.

"Thank you to eveyone who ran or donated money to the British Legion."

Victoria Tapp, 20 and Samantha Tapp, 51 from Hadleigh took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest. Picture: Neil Didsbury Victoria Tapp, 20 and Samantha Tapp, 51 from Hadleigh took part in the 5K Honour Run at Rendlesham forest. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ms Cox-Osborne said the money raised would be used to assist wounded, injured and returning servicemen and women based in Suffolk.

She said this would include trips to rehabilitation centres, such as the Battle Back Centre in Newport.

Ms Cox-Osborne also paid tribute to event sponsors Farmfield Crisps and Tesco Martlesham for their support on the day.

Each participant in Sunday's event received a wooden medal for their efforts, which were sponsored by Poppy Nursing.

The Honour Run through Rendlesham took place on Sunday Picture: East Suffolk Council The Honour Run through Rendlesham took place on Sunday Picture: East Suffolk Council

Runner Jen O'Neill said: "The event was brilliant, I can't wait until next year."