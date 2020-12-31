E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Huge emergency presence called to 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest

PUBLISHED: 13:23 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 31 December 2019

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police and fire crews are dealing with a potential chemical incident after being called to a lane near Rendlesham Forest.

They were called shortly after midday today to reports of an incident involving a car parked in a lane close to the forest off the B1084 Orford Road at Bromeswell.

Two fire crews attended the scene.

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.

More information to follow.

