Man found dead in car in Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve.

A man was found dead in a car at Rendlesham Forest on New Year's Eve following an incident which prompted a huge emergency response.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called after receiving reports of a car parked in a lane close to the forest off the B1084 Orford Road in Bromeswell.

The East of England Ambulance Service today (Thursday January 2) confirmed a man had been found dead in the car.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called on 31 December at 12.04am with reports of a man who was believed to be unconscious and not breathing in a car on the B1084.

"We sent an ambulance officer and an ambulance crew.

"Sadly, there was nothing that could be done as the patient had died at the scene."

A cause of death has not yet been revealed and investigations continue.