Naked man seen by dog walker in forest
PUBLISHED: 12:49 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 15 September 2020
Archant
A dog walker has reported a sighting of a “completely naked” man on a pathway at Rendlesham Forest.
Suffolk police were called at 11.10am today (Tuesday, September 15) to a report from a dog walker on the pathway from the Friday Street car park towards Rendlesham village.
The dog walker said they had seen a “completely naked” man standing in the bushes just off the pathway.
It is not yet known why he was there or what he was doing.
