E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Naked man seen by dog walker in forest

PUBLISHED: 12:49 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 15 September 2020

A dog walker has reported sighting a naked man in Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEY

A dog walker has reported sighting a naked man in Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEY

Archant

A dog walker has reported a sighting of a “completely naked” man on a pathway at Rendlesham Forest.

A dog walker has reported sighting a naked man in Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEYA dog walker has reported sighting a naked man in Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEY

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were called at 11.10am today (Tuesday, September 15) to a report from a dog walker on the pathway from the Friday Street car park towards Rendlesham village.

The dog walker said they had seen a “completely naked” man standing in the bushes just off the pathway.

It is not yet known why he was there or what he was doing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Naked man seen by dog walker in forest

A dog walker has reported sighting a naked man in Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEY

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pre-lockdown garden waste collections to restart

Garden waste collections will return to normal in East Suffolk on Monday, September 28. Picture: Chris Bishop

Should dogs continue to be banned from beach and nature reserve?

Consultation is taking place over proposals to renew the seasonal dog beach ban at Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fractures multiple limbs in crash between motorcycle and car

The crash happened on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS