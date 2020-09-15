Naked man seen by dog walker in forest

A dog walker has reported sighting a naked man in Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEY Archant

A dog walker has reported a sighting of a “completely naked” man on a pathway at Rendlesham Forest.

Suffolk police were called at 11.10am today (Tuesday, September 15) to a report from a dog walker on the pathway from the Friday Street car park towards Rendlesham village.

The dog walker said they had seen a “completely naked” man standing in the bushes just off the pathway.

It is not yet known why he was there or what he was doing.