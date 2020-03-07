New bid to build homes and shops amid fears it would destroy 'feeling' of village

The development is planned for the former site of the Angel Theatre and Jets Gym in Rendlesham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers have launched a fresh bid to build affordable homes and retail units in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed, who manage the Costcutter, are fearing the development could be approved Picture: ZIYAD MOHAMMED Danny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed, who manage the Costcutter, are fearing the development could be approved Picture: ZIYAD MOHAMMED

FPC Rendlesham had their initial attempt to build 11 homes, three stores and car parking in Rendlesham blocked by planners in December over flooding and highways concerns.

They have now submitted new planning documents to East Suffolk Council - but fears the scheme would destroy the "feeling" of the village remain.

However, the developers say they are keen to work closely with the community to ensure the homes and units complement the village, if they are approved.

Ziyad Mohammed, co-owner of the Costcutter store in Rendlesham, said his business would be threatened if a larger supermarket is built.

He said: "If a national chain comes in, it would kill small businesses and the feeling of the village. "They don't care about the community, which we have been engaging with.

"A better choice would be something else for the village, like a sports centre."

You may also want to watch:

Developers FPC Rendlesham originally proposed building the homes and store on the site of the former Angel Theatre and Jets Gym in the village last year.

Rendlesham Parish Council were opposed to the proposals, arguing that the village already had enough housing sites.

East Suffolk planners sided with the residents and refused planning permission for the project in December.

This delighted Mr Mohammed, who said he was not opposed to a new development but argued that his store was already sufficient for the village.

However, FPC Rendlesham have now returned with revised proposals, which provides additional information on flooding and highways matters.

They have also pledged to listen to the community to ensure the development is the right fit for the village.

Ben Sheppard, of FPC Rendlesham, said: "We are listening to all stakeholders and are working very closely with the local authority and other partners to ensure that the development plays its part in the regeneration of the area.

"To that end, we have already received interest in a number of the commercial units that form part of the scheme and will be considering this as we move forward with the application."

MORE: Relief as shop and homes plan refused